NCTA to host “Ranching for Profitability”

A beef industry webinar and discussion will be hosted for viewing Thursday, Jan. 17 at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture.

Efficiency and sustainability are important topics not only to cattle producers but to beef consumers.

Nebraska Extension will partner with NCTA to host the statewide discussion, “Ranching for Profitability” for beef cattle producers and NCTA Aggie students.

The 3-hour program will be at the auditorium of the NCTA Nebraska Agriculture Industry Education Center, said Meredith Cable, NCTA animal science professor and faculty advisor for the NCTA Collegiate Cattlemen student organization.

“The webinar will discuss genetic changes in cattle breeds, consumer preferences and the retail meat counter, and cattle health programs,” Cable said. The program is slated for 6:30-9:30 p.m. CT.

Speakers and topics will include:

· Dr. David Lalman, Oklahoma State University, “Genetic Trends for Maternal and Growth Traits in Major Cattle Breeds” in a 50-year review of herd costs of production

· Dr. Kim Stackhouse, director of sustainability at JBS, providing a processor’s perspective on product demand and developments for producer sustainability

· Dr. Brian Vander Ley, Nebraska Extension veterinarian, “(Re) Moving the Needle on Herd Health”

Registration for the NCTA-Curtis site is requested in advance by calling Professor Cable at 308-367-5284.

For those interested in viewing the webinar online, the internet link is available from Aaron Berger, extension educator at 308-235-3122 or aberger2@unl.edu.