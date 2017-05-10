NCTA to host Standard of Excellence Livestock Judging Camp

CURTIS, Neb. – A mini “boot camp” for livestock evaluation and animal science skills will be offered May 24-25 at the NCTA Standard of Excellence Livestock Judging Camp in Curtis.

The Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture animal science division hosts the camp for youth ages 8 to 18, said Doug Smith, NCTA chairman of the animal science and agricultural education divisions.

Youth will gain animal evaluation skills and work on their placings and oral reasons of beef, swine, sheep, and goat during the Wednesday afternoon and evening camp at NCTA facilities.

Judging Camp allows various levels of participation for partial registration, meals and overnight lodging at the NCTA dormitories. For $5, youth may then participate in Thursday’s West Central Youth Animal Science Field Day.

The Field Day is sponsored by Nebraska Extension, Frontier County 4-H and the NCTA Livestock Judging program.

See the schedule and online registration, due May 18, at https://www.smore.com/7vgx2 Details for the West Central Youth Field Day are also at the website, or by calling the extension office at 308-367-4424.

Smith, who has coached the NCTA Aggie Livestock Judging Teams since 2011, has invited the new recruits for the 2017-2018 season to assist with the camp. Camper fees vary according to lodging plan for singles or doubles.

Information about NCTA’s animal science program or livestock judging teams is available at ncta.unl.edu or by contacting Dr. Smith at (308) 367-5286.

Online article: http://go.unl.edu/rifu