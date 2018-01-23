NDA SEEKS PROPOSALS FOR SPECIALTY CROP GRANTS—DEADLINE FEB. 9

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) is currently accepting grant proposals for its 2018 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP). NDA administers the program, which is funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The deadline for submitting proposals is Feb. 9.

“Nebraska’s specialty crop industry is thriving with help from the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program,” said NDA Director Steve Wellman. “The program supports research, development and marketing of specialty crops and offers resources for innovative projects and ideas that help grow Nebraska’s ag industry.”

Specialty crops are fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, horticulture and nursery crops (including floriculture).

For the 2018 SCBGP, NDA anticipates approximately $600,000 will be available to fund new projects. Producers, organizations and associations, as well as state and local agencies, educational groups and other specialty crops stakeholders are eligible to apply.

Thirteen specialty crop projects were funded in Nebraska last fall through the program for a total of nearly $600,000.

This year’s proposals will be reviewed and scored using select criteria. Applicants who make it through the first round will be asked to submit additional information. NDA and USDA will announce the projects receiving funding in the fall.

Instructions for submitting a proposal, proposal applications, performance measures and program guidelines are available on NDA’s website at nda.nebraska.gov/promotion/scbgp/index.html. All proposals should be saved as a Microsoft Word .docx file and sent electronically to casey.foster@nebraska.gov by the Feb. 9 deadline. For additional information contact: Casey Foster at (402) 471-4876, or by the email listed above.

To view a comprehensive list of eligible specialty crops and examples of projects funded under the SCBGP, visit USDA’s website at ams.usda.gov/services/grants/scbgp.