NE and KS Crop Conditions and Livestock Reports

For the month of December 2016, temperatures averaged two to six degrees below normal, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Precipitation in the form of snow and rain was recorded during the month. High winds on Christmas day caused damage to numerous pivots in south central counties. At the end of the month, snow cover was limited to northern Panhandle counties. This allowed good use of stalk fields for winter grazing in other areas. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 12 percent very short, 22 short, 64 adequate, and 2 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 11 percent very short, 26 short, 62 adequate, and 1 surplus.

Field Crops Report: Winter wheat condition rated 2 percent very poor, 8 poor, 44 fair, 41 good, and 5 excellent.

Livestock, Pasture and Range Report: Cattle and calf conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 17 fair, 71 good, and 11 excellent. Cattle and calf death loss rated 0 percent heavy, 54 average, and 46 light.

Sheep and lamb conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 1 poor, 20 fair, 72 good, and 7 excellent. Sheep and lamb death loss rated 0 percent heavy, 75 average, and 25 light.

Hay and roughage supplies rated 0 percent very short, 3 short, 91 adequate, and 6 surplus.

Stock water supplies rated 0 percent very short, 8 short, 91 adequate, and 1 surplus.

Kansas:

For the month of December 2016, near-normal temperatures were experienced in eastern Kansas, whereas the west experienced temperatures from three to five degrees below normal, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Most the State remained dry, prompting some concerns over the development of winter wheat. Topsoil moisture rated 23 percent very short, 34 short, 42 adequate, and 1 surplus. Subsoil moisture rated 16 percent very short, 28 short, 55 adequate, and 1 surplus.

Field Crops Report: Winter wheat condition rated 5 percent very poor, 14 poor, 37 fair, 42 good, and 2 excellent.

Cotton harvested was 92 percent, near 95 last year.

Livestock Report: Cattle and calf conditions rated 1 percent very poor, 2 poor, 22 fair, 68 good and 7 excellent. Calving progress was 7 percent complete. Cattle and calf death loss rated 0 percent heavy, 55 average, and 45 light.

Sheep and lamb conditions rated 0 percent very poor, 0 poor, 13 fair, 82 good and 5 excellent. Lambing progress was 3 percent complete. Sheep and lamb death loss rated 0 percent heavy, 55 average, and 45 light.

Hay and roughage supplies rated 0 percent very short, 3 short, 83 adequate, 14 surplus.

Stock water supplies were 2 percent very short, 8 short, 89 adequate, and 1 surplus.