NE and KS Shows Slight Changes in Crop Progress Report

NEBRASKA:

For the week ending August 27, 2017, temperatures averaged near normal, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Significant rainfall of an inch or more was received across most eastern counties, however western counties and the panhandle area remained relatively dry. There were 5.1 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 7 percent very short, 23 short, 66 adequate, and 4 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 10 percent very short, 29 short, 60 adequate, and 1 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Corn condition rated 4 percent very poor, 9 poor, 24 fair, 47 good, and 16 excellent. Corn dough was 94 percent, equal to last year, and near 92 for the five-year average. Dented was 51 percent, behind 58 last year and 56 average. Mature was 1 percent, near 4 last year, and behind 7 average.

Soybean condition rated 3 percent very poor, 7 poor, 25 fair, 54 good, and 11 excellent. Soybeans setting pods was 97 percent, near 95 last year and 96 average. Dropping leaves was 3 percent, near 7 last year and 5 average.

Sorghum condition rated 1 percent very poor, 2 poor, 29 fair, 50 good, and 18 excellent. Sorghum headed was 98 percent, equal to last year, and near 94 average. Coloring was 38 percent, well behind 70 last year, but near 39 average.

Alfalfa condition rated 4 percent very poor, 9 poor, 29 fair, 46 good, and 12 excellent. Alfalfa third cutting was 92 percent complete, equal to last year, and near 89 average. Fourth cutting was 30 percent, behind 36 last year, but ahead of 20 average.

Dry edible beans condition rated 2 percent very poor, 8 poor, 18 fair, 51 good, and 21 excellent. Dry edible beans setting pods was 94 percent, ahead of 88 last year. Dropping leaves was 5 percent, behind 17 last year and 15 average.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 7 percent very poor, 20 poor, 43 fair, 26 good, and 4 excellent.

Stock water supplies rated 2 percent very short, 10 short, 88 adequate, and 0 surplus.

KANSAS:

Temperatures were below normal across most of the State, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Heavy rains fell in eastern counties, with some locations receiving as much as six inches. Corn harvest began in southeast Kansas. There were 6.0 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture rated 6 percent very short, 25 short, 65 adequate, and 4 surplus. Subsoil moisture rated 5 percent very short, 26 short, 66 adequate, and 3 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Corn condition rated 4 percent very poor, 12 poor, 29 fair, 41 good, and 14 excellent. Corn dough was 89 percent, near 91 last year and the five-year average of 92. Dented was 58 percent, near 62 last year and 61 average. Mature was 15 percent, near 14 last year, but behind 20 average.

Soybean condition rated 2 percent very poor, 9 poor, 36 fair, 46 good, and 7 excellent. Soybeans setting pods was 88 percent, ahead of 80 last year and 78 average. Dropping leaves was 3 percent, near 2 last year and 4 average.

Sorghum condition rated 2 percent very poor, 6 poor, 32 fair, 46 good, and 14 excellent. Sorghum headed was 88 percent, behind 95 last year, but equal to average. Coloring was 26 percent, well behind 47 last year, and behind 34 average. Mature was 3 percent, equal to last year, and near 2 average.

Cotton condition rated 2 percent very poor, 6 poor, 37 fair, 49 good, and 6 excellent. Cotton squaring was 95 percent, near 92 last year, and equal to average. Setting bolls was 54 percent, behind 63 last year and 71 average. Bolls opening was 10 percent, near 6 last year, and equal to average. Sunflowers condition rated 0 percent very poor, 3 poor, 26 fair, 60 good, and 11 excellent.

Sunflowers blooming was 81 percent, behind 88 last year, and near 85 average. Ray flowers dried was 6 percent, behind 14 last year and 21 average.

Alfalfa condition rated 2 percent very poor, 10 poor, 36 fair, 48 good, and 4 excellent. Alfalfa third cutting was 96 percent complete, near 94 last year, and ahead of 89 average. Fourth cutting was 41 percent, equal to last year, but ahead of 27 average.

Pasture and Range Report: Pasture and range conditions rated 2 percent very poor, 8 poor, 34 fair, 50 good, and 6 excellent.

Stock water supplies rated 3 percent very short, 9 short, 86 adequate, and 2 surplus.