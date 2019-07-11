Nebraska Extension director receives award from American Society of Animal Science

Dr. Jack Whittier is the recipient of the 2019 American Society of Animal Science Fellow Award for Extension, presented to him during the opening ceremony of the 2019 ASAS-CSAS Annual Meeting held in Austin, Texas.

Whittier, a 36-year member and 6-year board member of the ASAS, was raised on a livestock and crop farm in Utah and received B.S. and M.S. degrees from Utah State University and a Ph.D. from the University of Nebraska. He has been Director of the University of Nebraska Panhandle Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff since 2014.

Whittier expressed appreciation for the recognition.

“I am amazed and humbled to be considered in the same classification as the icons of the profession that precede me on this list of Fellows in my profession,” he said.

Prior to UNL, for 28 years, he was an Extension Beef Cattle Specialist at the University of Missouri and later at Colorado State University, focused on beef cow nutrition and reproduction.

He has given several hundred presentations to producer audiences and initiated the Colorado Ranch Practicum, Colorado Nutrition Roundtable, Robert Taylor Memorial Beef Symposium, CSU Beef Team, and AI training schools. He also provided support and leadership for the CSU Integrated Resource Management Program, Western Beef Committee’s Cow/calf Management Guide, Colorado Animal Identification Task Force, eXtension Beef Community of Practice, and Range Beef Cow Symposium.

The ASAS Fellow Award for Extension recognizes a member of ASAS who has rendered very distinguished service to the animal industry and/or to the American Society of Animal Science and had continuous membership in the Society for a minimum of twenty-five years. This award is sponsored by the American Society of Animal Science.