Neb.’s pork industry represented at nat. meeting

Producer delegates from across the country were in Orlando last week for the annual National Pork Industry Forum. This business meeting allows directors and staff of the National Pork Board to hear directly. Pork Act delegates are appointed by the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. Representing Nebraska were Duane Miller of Davenport, Darin Uhlir of St. Paul and Aaron Reichmuth of Humphrey, Nebraska.

The National Pork Board (NPB) has responsibility for Checkoff-funded research, promotion and consumer information projects and for communicating with pork producers and the public. Through a legislative national Pork Checkoff, pork producers invest $0.40 for each $100 value of hogs sold. The most recent cost-benefit study showed that U.S. pig farmers receive a 25:1 return on their Checkoff investment, the highest return on investment (ROI) of any checkoff in the agriculture industry.

Delegates for the National Pork Producers Council (NPPC) were also in Orlando last week. NPPC is the global voice for the U.S. pork industry, protecting the livelihoods of America’s 60,000 pork producers, who abide by ethical principles in caring for their animals, in protecting the environment and public health and in providing safe, wholesome, nutritious pork products to consumers worldwide. NPPC delegates representing Nebraska were Bill Luckey, Columbus; Russ Vering, Howells; Leo Hanson, Fremont; Dave Harrington, St Paul; Mike Wisnieski, Omaha and Shana Beattie, Sumner, Nebraska.

Russ Vering, Past President of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association and owner of Central Plains Milling with locations in Columbus and Howells, was elected as a new member of the 15 member NPPC Board of Directors. Russ will serve a three-year term.

Offering his congratulations, Al Juhnke, Executive Director for NPPA said, “Russ Vering will be a strong team members guiding the National Pork Producers Council to continue the work of protecting the livelihoods of America’s pork producers.”