Nebraska Ag: Good Life. Great Roots

LINCOLN — National Ag Week is the perfect time for Nebraskans to join together to celebrate our state’s largest industry, while also recognizing the hard work and dedication of farmers and ranchers who work day in and day out to provide their family and yours with the food we all enjoy.

This year’s National Ag Week is especially memorable as we celebrate Nebraska’s 150th year of statehood. The Nebraska Department of Agriculture recently adopted “Good Life, Great Roots” as our motto. Nebraskans have always embraced the “Good Life” while “Great Roots” pays homage to the vital role agriculture has played in our state’s rich history and represents future growth of our agricultural industry.

Like many Nebraskans, I am proud of my family farming and ranching operation that has multi-generational roots running through the rich soil of the land where my great-grandfather began a farm and livestock operation many years ago, and I hope that someday my own children will have that same opportunity to plant their roots on the family operation.

Family farms are and will always be the core of Nebraska’s agricultural industry. As we tell the story of Nebraska agriculture and the families that are producing food for their fellow Nebraskans and families around the world, we have been successful in growing markets for the products grown and raised by our farmers and ranchers.

While not everyone in our state has agricultural roots, it is estimated that one in four jobs and a quarter of the economic activity in Nebraska is related to agriculture. Therefore, the continued growth of the agricultural industry in our state is vital to our state’s economic well-being.

Our agricultural industry is quite diverse from the east to west, and Nebraska is fortunate to be the national leader in a number of areas including: cattle on feed, popcorn, red meat exports, Great Northern beans and all cattle on feed, but there is always room to grow.

In the last two years, we’ve seen a 9.3 percent increase in our beef cow inventory and an 11.1 percent increase in our state’s dairy herd. Our growth in the pork industry is outpacing national trends, and our state’s poultry production is significantly increasing with the addition of two hatcheries and a proposed chicken processing operation.

The spirit of growing the agricultural industry and enabling those roots to continue to grow and expand is noble. While Nebraska continues to be a national leader in the agricultural industry, it is our mission to continue to help “Grow Nebraska.”

Please take a moment during National Ag Week to celebrate the contributions our farmers and ranchers make. I hope you’ll join me in celebrating the past and looking forward to the future of Nebraska’s agricultural industry.