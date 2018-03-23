Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council elects new officers

Lincoln, Neb. — The Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council elected new officers and board members during its annual meeting on March 9.

Newly elected officers include: chairman of the board, Stephanie Liska of Wayne; vice chair, Brad Lubben of Eagle; secretary, Bryan Barrett of Gering; and treasurer, William Rhea III of Arlington.

Newly elected board members include: Jolene Messinger of McCook and Tracy Olson of North Platte. Re-elected for a second three-year term were: Lori Pankoke of Lincoln, Pat Rasmussen of Geneva, and Ed Woeppel of Firth.

Board members also include: Cindi Allen of Ogallala, Eric Brown of Lincoln, Kelly Brunkhorst of Lincoln, Jerry Catlett of Bruning, Gerald Clausen of Lincoln, Jim Farrell of Omaha, Galen Frenzen of Fullerton, Carol Hudkins of Malcolm, Royce Schaneman of Denton, Ray Ward of Kearney, and Dennis Nun of Lincoln who serves as the president of the Nebraska LEAD Alumni Association. The council’s president is Terry Hejny, who also serves as the Director of the Nebraska LEAD Program.

The Nebraska LEAD Program includes men and women, currently active in production agriculture and agribusiness and is a two-year leadership development program under the direction of the Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council in cooperation with the University of Nebraska’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources.

For more information, or to request an application for Nebraska LEAD 38 which will begin in September of 2018, contact the Nebraska LEAD Program, 104 ACB, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln, NE 68583-0940. You may also call 402-472-6810 or email sgerdes2@unl.edu Applications will be due June 15, 2018.