Nebraska Brand Committee Announces New Payment Methods

The Nebraska Brand Committee has announced the acceptance of five types of payment methods when the new technology program rolls out in July, 2017.

“With the introduction of the new technology program this July, producers are going to have more options than they have ever had to process payments,” said John Widdowson, Vice Chair of the Nebraska Brand Committee and Chair of NBC’s Technology Working Group.

Currently the Nebraska Brand Committee accepts two forms of payments, cash and check. With the transition from paper to electronic the Committee in July, will accept cash, check, ACH, credit/debit card on file, and credit/debit card swiped at time of inspection.

“Our priority is to increase the efficiency of inspections for our producers, by offering these additional options we are hoping to increase the value of the service we are providing,” said Widdowson.

All payment options will be available for producers this coming July 2017 until July 2018.

“We will offer the five different payments method until July 2018, after that date, we will not accept cash as a payment method,” said Bill Bunce, Executive Director of NBC. “Producers will have over a year to determine what other payment method(s) fits their operation, and what their preference is, but cash will no longer be an option starting July of 2018.”

“Producer security will be of the utmost importance, and Nebraska Interactive currently works with over one hundred partners in state and local government in the state of Nebraska,” said Widdowson referring to the technology company that is developing and hosting the electronic program for NBC. “They have the utmost security procedures and expertise in place which we will be utilizing with the program.”