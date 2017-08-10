Nebraska Brand Committee Names Interim Executive Director

Nebraska Brand Committee Executive Director William (Bill) Bunce has resigned from the Nebraska Brand Committee effective August 31, 2017. Bunce has accepted employment with the American Brahman Breeders Association in Houston, Texas and will serve as it’s Executive Vice President.

John Widdowson, Chairman of the Brand Committee, announced Wednesday he has appointed longtime Brand Committee employee G. David (Dave) Horton to serve as the Committee’s Interim Executive Director. Horton’s interim appointment becomes effective September 1, 2017.

Widdowson stated, “On behalf of the entire Committee, I want to thank Bill Bunce for his outstanding work on behalf of the producers and beef industry in Nebraska. While we are disappointed Bill is leaving our great state, we understand the tremendous opportunity he has been presented and wish Bill and his family nothing but the best.”

“It has been an honor to work for the Nebraska Brand Committee in furthering its mission. The Committee is comprised of some of the finest individuals I have had the pleasure of working with in my nearly 30 years of employment in the livestock industry. While I wish I could have remained in Nebraska, I simply could not pass up the opportunity to return to Texas to lead the world registry for Brahman cattle,” explained Bunce.

Dave Horton has been employed by the Nebraska Brand Committee for 43 years, presently serving as a criminal investigator. His vast experience and industry knowledge will assist the Committee as it transitions to a new Executive Director, according to NBC.

The Committee will formally consider a recruiting and selection process for a new Executive Director at its next quarterly meeting.