NEBRASKA CATTLE ON FEED UP 10 PERCENT

LINCOLN, Neb. January 26, 2018 – Nebraska feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.61 million cattle on feed on January 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was up 10 percent from last year.

Placements during December totaled 460,000 head, up 2 percent from 2016.

Fed cattle marketings for the month of December totaled 425,000 head, down 3 percent from last

year.

Other disappearance during December totaled 15,000 head, up 5,000 head from last year.