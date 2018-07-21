Nebraska Cattle on Feed up 8 Percent

LINCOLN, Neb. July 20, 2018 – Nebraska feedlots, with capacities of 1,000 or more head, contained 2.40 million cattle on feed on July 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This inventory was up 8 percent from last year.

Placements during June totaled 415,000 head, down 2 percent from 2017.

Fed cattle marketings for the month of June totaled 530,000 head, unchanged from last year.

Other disappearance during June totaled 15,000 head, unchanged from last year.

Access the National publication for this release at:

http://usda.mannlib.cornell.edu/usda/nass/CattOnFe//2010s/2018/CattOnFe-07-20-2018.pdf