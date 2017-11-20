Nebraska Cattlemen Announce Young Cattlemen’s Conference Class of 2018

Nebraska Cattlemen announced the 2018 class of the Young Cattlemen’s Conference (YCC). YCC nominees were accepted from throughout the state and selected by committee to participate in the two-year leadership program.

The Class of 2018 includes:

Annie Doerr, Brunswick

Trey Duensing, Byron

Spencer Eisenmenger, Humphrey

Beau Klug, Columbus

Jaslyn Livingston, Broadwater

Brandon Nuttelman, Amherst

Bill Pohlmeier, Edgar

Braden Rieker, Eustis

Robert Star, North Platte

Lee Woltman, Hemingford

“The next generation of Nebraska Cattlemen will ensure Nebraska remains the global epicenter of the beef industry,” said NC Executive Vice President Pete McClymont. “Our Young Cattlemen’s Conference delivers a strong foundation of industry knowledge and provides the tools these producers need to build a successful future.”

The goal of the Young Cattlemen’s Conference is to expose young and emerging leaders to a variety of areas of the beef industry and provide them with necessary leadership tools. During the two-year program, YCC members are provided training on professional communication, given the opportunity to tour multiple Nebraska-based agriculture production facilities and learn to navigate state agencies and legislative processes.

All of this could not happen without generous sponsorship from Farm Credit Services of America and Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation.