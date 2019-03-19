Nebraska Cattlemen Announces New Disaster Relief Fund

LINCOLN, Neb. (March 18, 2019) – Nebraska Cattlemen is working to assist cattle producers impacted by natural disasters by launching a new disaster relief fund.

“Recent snow and flooding have wreaked havoc on Nebraska’s livestock industry, causing damage and losses for countless producers across the state. We know the needs are great, and we hope this new fund will help Nebraska’s cattle producers who are suffering,” said Mike Drinnin, Nebraska Cattlemen President.

The Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund is organized in the State of Nebraska as a not-for-profit corporation and will be seeking to qualify as a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charitable organization under which all donations made to the Fund would be tax deductible for the donor in accordance with applicable federal tax laws.

100% of all donations received will be distributed to Nebraska cattle producers affected by natural disasters, including recent wet weather events.

If you would like to write a check, make it out to Nebraska Cattlemen Disaster Relief Fund and mail it to: