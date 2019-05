Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Announces Scholarship Recipients

The Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation (NCF) is pleased to announce it has awarded $56,200 in scholarships to students furthering their education goals in the 2019-2020 academic year.

“The Foundation strongly believes in the importance of a sound education for tomorrow’s industry leaders,” says Scott Knobbe, president of the Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation. “Due to the generosity of many donors and the success of our Retail Value Steer Challenge fundraising project, the Foundation is able to provide this funding to these outstanding students to aid in their academic career.”

The 2019 Nebraska Cattlemen Beef State Scholarship was awarded to McKenzie Beals Weber of Friend. This premier scholarship is a $10,000 scholarship that was established in 2014 to support outstanding junior, senior or graduate level Nebraska resident students enrolled in a Nebraska college or university pursuing a beef industry related degree. McKenzie will be a third-year veterinary student this fall in the Professional Program of Veterinary Medicine with the University of Nebraska and Iowa State University.

In addition to the Beef State Scholarship, the Foundation awarded 43 additional scholarships to the following students: