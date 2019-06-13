Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation Recognizes 2019 Retail Value Steer Challenge Winners

The annual Nebraska Cattlemen Foundation (NCF) Retail Value Steer Challenge (RVSC) winners were honored at the NC Foundation lunch on June 5 during the Nebraska Cattlemen (NC) Midyear Meeting in Columbus.

The RVSC is the primary fundraiser for NC Foundation with money raised supporting youth & adult educational programs, scholarships, research & infrastructure projects, history preservation and judging teams at colleges in Nebraska.

Three winners of each of the three categories were awarded for their steer’s performance in the 20th annual Retail Value Steer Challenge.

Average Daily Gain Category:

First place in the Average Daily Gain category was awarded to the steer owned by Pat Meiergerd and Joe Prinz, both of West Point, and second place went to a steer owned by MRK, Inc. from Lexington. The third place steer in the Average Daily Gain category was awarded to John Blakeman of Merna and John and Tammy Hansen of Burwell.

Carcass Value Category:

In the Carcass Value category, Furnas County Livestock Association and Harlan County Livestock Association owned the winning steer. Wisner Feedlots Inc. received second place and Berger’s Herdmasters of Stapleton received the third place honors.

Total Value Category:

First place in the Total Value Category was a steer owned by the NE Jackrabbits group consisting of J.D. Alexander (Pilger), Kelly Bruns (North Platte), Randy Lenz (Elm Creek), John Schroeder (Cozad) and Troy Stowater (Wayne). Second place went to the steer owned by Lincoln County Cattlemen and third place went to Herb Albers Feedlot of Wisner.

The NC Foundation would like to recognize the support of Darr Feedlot, Cozad, for administration and feeding of the steers that were entered into this year’s challenge. In addition, the Foundation appreciates the following sponsors for their support of the Retail Value Steer Challenge:Arthur J. Gallagher & Co., Bill’s Volume Sales, Inc. and Zinpro Performance Minerals.