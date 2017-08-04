Nebraska Cattlemen Host Successful 2017 Road Trip

LINCOLN, NE (August 4, 2017) – Nebraska Cattlemen staff traveled across the state for the 4th year in a row en route to eight towns from east to west during the annual NC road trip. Location stops for staff included Fremont, Albion, Cairo, Nelson, Oxford, Gothenburg, Anselmo and Alliance.

The NC road trip is designed as an educational opportunity for members and guests with an interest in Nebraska’s cattle industry. This year, topics included beef trade to China, updates to the federal electronic logging device (ELD) mandate, a review of the 2017 legislative session in Nebraska as well as an update on property tax reform and relief. The road trip also incorporated a new segment, Affiliate 101, which focused exclusively on membership.

It was a great opportunity to catch up on federal regulations and the latest from the state legislature. I appreciate Nebraska Cattlemen’s keeping members current on upcoming issues and changes facing the cattle industry.” Stated Kelly Terrell, Gothenburg, Nebraska Cattlemen YCC Participant.

“It was an honor to be a sponsor of the 2017 NC Road Trip this past July. I was extremely impressed with the talent, knowledge and commitment of the NC Staff. They were well-prepared and provided a concise breakdown of the issues facing our industry and organization. Thank you for letting Samson Verified be a part of your 2017 Road Trip.” Said Scott Mueller, Samson Verified Beef.

NC would like to thank the following sponsors for this year’s Road Trip: Samson Verified, IMI Global, Aurora Cooperative, Cappel Sales, Fontanelle Hybrids, Titan Machine, Boone County Bank, Ford Farms, Cattlemen’s Nutrition Services, South Central Cattlemen, Banner Capital Bank, First Central Bank, First State Bank, First Bank and Trust, South Central State Bank, Laird Feeds, Broken Bow Animal Hospital, Evans Feeds Co, VC Howard Hay Company / Howard Transportation and Zoetis

Nebraska Cattlemen staff enjoys the opportunity each July to connect with members near and far. Attendance continues to grow each year and NC looks forward to planning for 2018.