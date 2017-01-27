Nebraska Cattlemen Legislative Meeting Held this Week

Nebraska Cattlemen (NC) Board of Directors met in Lincoln for their annual legislative meeting this week. Six NC committee’s brought numerous new Nebraska Legislative bills and resolutions to the board’s attention.

Under close review, in accordance to NC Policy, the Board of Directors decided positions on each individual bill. Once again tax relief heads up the priorities for the organization.

Nebraska Cattlemen recognizes agricultural property owners pay a disproportionate share of Nebraska’s total property tax liability. The Board voted to support and monitor a variety of bills related to tax reform and encourages the Legislature to consider a comprehensive plan that would reform and reduce that burden.

NC recommends a broad legislative package that would include lowering and/or capping agricultural land valuations of real property, increasing and protecting the Property Tax Credit Fund, shifting the current tax burden or modifying existing revenues to bring dollar for dollar property tax reductions, spending restraints and prudent management at all levels of government, and modifications to school funding that reduce the reliance on property tax dollars while still ensuring a high quality education for all Nebraska students.

“Our organization diligently reviewed bills in accordance to NC policy and took a stance on proposed legislation this week on behalf of members throughout the state. I am confident the decisions of Nebraska Cattlemen’s Board of Directors will encourage our Legislature to pursue this comprehensive approach to provide meaningful, long term property tax relief for all Nebraskans,” said Galen Frenzen, chairman of NC Legislative Committee.

For more information about a specific priority for Nebraska Cattlemen, please call the Nebraska Cattlemen office at 402.475.2333.