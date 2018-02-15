Nebraska Cattlemen Welcome Senator Fischer’s Position as New Chair of Livestock Subcommittee

LINCOLN, NE – Nebraska Cattlemen would like to congratulate Senator Deb Fischer on her appointment as Chair of the Subcommittee on Livestock, Marketing, and Agriculture Security within the U.S. Senate Agriculture Committee.

This subcommittee oversees numerous programs and policies important to Nebraska’s livestock industry, including foreign agricultural trade, foreign market development, domestic marketing programs, international commodity agreements and export controls, marketing orders, livestock inspection and certification of meat.

“Senator Fischer’s background as a rancher from Nebraska gives her the firsthand expertise to lead on the key issues impacting our state’s livestock producers. Nebraska Cattlemen is thrilled that Senator Fischer will be directing policy development on trade, marketing, livestock inspection, and other crucial agricultural programs as the Senate Ag Committee crafts its new farm bill,” said Galen Frenzen, president of Nebraska Cattlemen.