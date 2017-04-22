Nebraska Chicken and Egg Numbers

Lincoln, Neb. April 21, 2017 — All layers in Nebraska during March 2017 totaled 8.42 million, down from 8.74 million the previous year, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Nebraska egg production during March totaled 225 million eggs, up from 220 million in 2016.

March egg production per 100 layers was 2,675 eggs, compared to 2,511 eggs in 2016.

Access the National publication for this release at:

http://usda.mannlib.cornell.edu/usda/nass/ChicEggs//2010s/2017/ChicEggs-04-21-2017.pdf