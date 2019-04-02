Nebraska Corn Board Seeks Candidates for Vacancies

Notice is hereby given that the terms for three members of the Nebraska Corn Development, Utilization and Marketing Board will expire June 30, 2019, and Nebraska’s corn checkoff program is seeking candidates to petition for those districts. The open positions represent Districts 1, 4 and 5.

District 1: Includes the counties of Butler, Cass, Douglas, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Saline, Sarpy, Saunders, Seward and Richardson (Note: David Bruntz, the current District 1 director, has indicated he will pursue re-appointment).

District 4: Includes the counties of Burt, Cedar, Colfax, Cuming, Dakota, Dixon, Dodge, Knox, Madison, Pierce, Stanton, Thurston, Washington and Wayne (Note: Debbie Borg, the current District 4 director, has indicated she will pursue re-appointment).

District 5: Includes the counties of Buffalo, Dawson, Hall, Howard and Sherman (Note: Tim Scheer, the current District 5 director, has indicated that he will not pursue re-appointment).

Appointments to the board for Districts 1, 4 and 5 are made by the Governor of Nebraska. Any candidate for appointment may place his or her name on the candidacy list by filing a petition with the Nebraska Corn Board. Qualified candidates include those individuals who are citizens of Nebraska, are at least 21 years old, have been actively engaged in growing corn in Nebraska for a period of five years and derive a substantial portion of their income from growing corn. Board members who currently represent these districts are also eligible to re-petition.

Petitions may be obtained by writing the Nebraska Corn Board (P.O. Box 95107, Lincoln, NE 68509-5107), by calling 800-632-6761 or emailing nikki.bentzinger@nebraska.gov. A candidacy petition must carry the signatures of at least 50 corn producers from that district. All petitions must be received by the Nebraska Corn Board no later than 5:00 p.m. central time on Friday, May 17, 2019. Faxed copies do not qualify.

The Nebraska Corn Board is funded through a producer checkoff investment of ½-cent-per-bushel checkoff on all corn marketed in the state and is managed by nine farmer directors. The mission of the Nebraska Corn Board is to promote the value of corn by creating opportunities.