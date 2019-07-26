Nebraska Corn Board to Meet

Lincoln, Nebraska – The Nebraska Corn Board will hold its next meeting Tuesday, Aug. 13 through Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, at Younes Conference Center located at 416 W Talmadge Road, Kearney, Nebraska.

The Board will conduct regular board business and hold election of officers during the afternoon of Aug. 13. During the mornings of Aug. 14 and Aug. 15, the board will hold a joint Nebraska Corn Growers Association and Nebraska Corn Board meeting. The meetings are open to the public and will provide an opportunity for public discussion.

A copy of the agenda is available by writing to the Nebraska Corn Board, P.O. Box 95107, Lincoln, NE 68509, sending an email to nikki.bentzinger@nebraska.gov or by calling 402-471-2676.