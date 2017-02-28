Nebraska Corn Board Vacancies

Notice is hereby given that the terms for three members of the Nebraska Corn Development, Utilization and Marketing Board will expire June 30, 2017. The members represent Districts 2, 3, and At-Large.

District #2 Includes the counties of Adams, Clay, Fillmore, Franklin, Webster, Nuckolls, and Thayer. (Note: John Greer, the current District 2 director, has indicated that he will pursue re-appointment.)

District #3 Includes the counties of Merrick, Polk, Hamilton, and York. (Note: Brandon Hunnicutt, the current District 3 director, has indicated that he will pursue re-appointment.)

At-Large At-Large District includes all counties in Nebraska. (Note: Alan Tiemann, the current At-Large District director, has indicated that he will not pursue re-election.)

Appointments to the board for Districts 2 and 3 are made by the Governor. Appointment to the board for the At-Large District is made by the board. Any candidate for appointment may place his or her name on the candidacy list by filing a petition with the Nebraska Corn Board. Qualified candidates include those individuals who are citizens of Nebraska, are at least 21 years old, have been actively engaged in growing corn in Nebraska for a period of five years, and derive a substantial portion of their income from growing corn. Board members who currently represent these districts and the at-large district are also eligible to re-petition.

Petitions may be obtained by writing the Nebraska Corn Board, P.O. Box 95107, Lincoln, NE 68509-5107 or by calling (800) 632-6761 or email susan.zabel@nebraska.gov. A candidacy petition must carry the signatures of at least 50 corn producers from that district. Candidacy petitions for the at-large district must carry the signatures of at least 50 corn producers residing in the state. All petitions must be received by the Corn Board no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2017. Faxed copies do not qualify.