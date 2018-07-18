Nebraska Corn congratulates Deb Gangwish on her election to the NCGA corn board

At the National Corn Growers Association’s biannual Corn Congress event, Deb Gangwish was elected to serve on NCGA’s corn board. Deb is a farmer from Shelton, Nebraska, and is a director for the Nebraska Corn Growers Association.

“I am humbled and honored to have been selected to serve in this role,” said Gangwish. “I’m excited to hit the ground running in October and serve corn farmers by working to improve issues such as the RFS, trade and the farm bill. So many of the groups driving and creating policy are unfamiliar with modern agriculture. I look forward to bridging this gap to ensure agriculture is a viable industry for the generations to come.”

On their farm, Deb and her husband grow seed corn, field corn, soybeans, grain sorghum, oats, alfalfa, hay and corn silage. They also background cattle and own a trucking company. Off the farm, Deb is actively involved in agriculture at the state, national and international levels through various organizations and international trade missions.

“Deb brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to NCGA’s corn board,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of the Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Corn Growers Association. “She is a driven individual who is passionate about the betterment of agriculture. I look forward to seeing the positive influence she has for our nation’s corn industry.”

Deb will begin her role on NCGA’s corn board on October 1, 2018. The election took place Wednesday, July 18 during the first day of the 2018 Corn Congress in Washington, D.C. The multi-day event is focused on shaping policy for NCGA. Corn farmer delegates from across the country participated in the discussions.