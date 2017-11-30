Nebraska Corn encouraged by EPA’s final 2018 renewable volume obligation

“This year’s corn crop is impressive, which is resulting in the largest carryover supply in three decades,” said Dan Wesely, president of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association. “Ethanol production has been vital in boosting corn markets and improving rural economies.”

Although the 2018 RVO for cellulosic ethanol was not set higher than the 2017 RVO, the final level is 50 million gallons higher than the EPA’s proposal in July.

“With 30 percent, or nearly 600 million bushels, of Nebraska’s corn going towards ethanol production, we’re well on our way to meet and exceed the 2018 RVO requirement,” said David Merrell, chairman of the Nebraska Corn Board. “Corn-based ethanol is a win for cleaner air, greater energy independence, corn farmers and rural economies. With EPA’s latest decision, we’re on track to do great things.”