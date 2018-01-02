Nebraska Corn Growers Association accepting applications for PRIME Program

The Nebraska Corn Growers Association is accepting application for
Class II of its PRIME Program. This program is designed for
Nebraska producers who want to increase their knowledge and
better themselves and their operation in all aspects. All sessions
are focused on maximizing the long-term viability of the operation
through the latest research, emerging technologies, farm
management practices, and peer relationships.
The program consists of three sessions, lasting approximately two
days each, plus attendance at the Nebraska Corn Growers
Association Annual Meeting. Participants can expect a total time
commitment of 6-8 days away from the farm over a 12-month
period. The material will be relevant and presented by the best
that the industry has to offer. Locations of the sessions will be
determined once the class has been selected.
A registration fee of $190 is required up enrollment. The fee will be
waived for NeCGA 3-year members. All other costs of the program
will be covered by NeCGA. The class will consist of 8-12 corn
farmers selected from applications and local association board
recommendations.
Applications should be submitted by January 12, 2018. Participants
will be selected and notified by early February. Primary selection
criteria will be the applicant’s desire and ability to participate and
contribute during all sessions. Diversity among farm size,
geographic location, and background will be sought as well.