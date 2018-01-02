Nebraska Corn Growers Association accepting applications for PRIME Program

The Nebraska Corn Growers Association is accepting application for

Class II of its PRIME Program. This program is designed for

Nebraska producers who want to increase their knowledge and

better themselves and their operation in all aspects. All sessions

are focused on maximizing the long-term viability of the operation

through the latest research, emerging technologies, farm

management practices, and peer relationships.

The program consists of three sessions, lasting approximately two

days each, plus attendance at the Nebraska Corn Growers

Association Annual Meeting. Participants can expect a total time

commitment of 6-8 days away from the farm over a 12-month

period. The material will be relevant and presented by the best

that the industry has to offer. Locations of the sessions will be

determined once the class has been selected.

A registration fee of $190 is required up enrollment. The fee will be

waived for NeCGA 3-year members. All other costs of the program

will be covered by NeCGA. The class will consist of 8-12 corn

farmers selected from applications and local association board

recommendations.

Applications should be submitted by January 12, 2018. Participants

will be selected and notified by early February. Primary selection

criteria will be the applicant’s desire and ability to participate and

contribute during all sessions. Diversity among farm size,

geographic location, and background will be sought as well.