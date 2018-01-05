Nebraska Corn Growers Association Elects Officers

LINCOLN, NEBR – During their recently held meeting, members of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) elected their slate of 2018 officers. Elected to a second term as president was Dan Wesely, a farmer from Morse Bluff.

Other officers elected include: Dan Nerud of Dorchester, Vice President; Andy Jobman of Gothenburg, Secretary; and Tom Nathan of Meadow Grove, Treasurer. Chuck Emanuel, of North Bend, stepped down as treasurer after serving the board for many years. The Nebraska Corn Growers Association is thankful for Chuck’s commitment to the organization during his term. While technically retired from the state board, Chuck will continue to serve his local association, the Colfax-Dodge County Corn Growers.

NeCGA also elected two at-large members to serve for three years on the board. Lynn Chrisp, of Hastings, was re-elected, and Dave Warner, of Albion, was elected for his first term.

“We are very grateful for the volunteer efforts that our grower leadership and officers give on an annual basis and especially want to thank Chuck Emanuel for his years of service,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, executive director of NeCGA. “I look forward to working alongside our leadership in increasing opportunities for our membership in the coming year.”