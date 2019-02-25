class="post-template-default single single-post postid-368152 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

Nebraska County Considers Poultry Barns Tied to Costco

BY Associated Press | February 25, 2019
FREMONT, Neb. (AP) — An eastern Nebraska county is considering a proposal that would bring hundreds of thousands of chickens to the area for a Costco processing plant.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Dodge County Board will vote Wednesday on a family’s application to build eight barns near Nickerson. Lee and Pamela Camenzind say they plan to raise about 380,000 chickens for Costco’s poultry processing plant.

The board last month rejected the family’s original proposal of 10 barns. More than 20 Nickerson residents raised concerns about how the chickens would affect their health and property values, along with local air and water.

The Camenzinds say the concerns are baseless and that they plan to live on the land.

More than 100 farmers are pursuing permission to raise chickens for Costco’s Fremont plant. A plant spokeswoman says more than 40 of the proposals have been approved.

