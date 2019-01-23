Nebraska Cover Crop and Soil Health Conference is Feb. 14

Lincoln, Nebraska, Jan. 23, 2019 – Nebraska farmers can learn how to give their soil a little love at the Nebraska Cover Crop and Soil Health Conference on Valentine’s Day.

While there are many benefits to using cover crops, such as improved soil heath and reduced erosion, it’s the details that can present challenges. The conference offers problem-solving information for growers, from those just getting started to those already integrating cover crops in their operation.

The conference, Feb. 14 at the University of Nebraska Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center near Mead, runs from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. with registration beginning at 8:30 a.m.

“At the conference this year, we have a few speakers who are considered rock stars when it comes to their knowledge and expertise as it relates to soil,” said Nebraska Extension Educator Keith Glewen. “I’m very confident that those who attend will leave with a better understanding and appreciation of soil and management factors that impact soil quality.”

Topics and presenters include:

> “Growing a Revolution: Bringing Our Soil Back to Life,” David R. Montgomery, professor of geomorphology, University of Washington;

> “Rebuilding and Maintaining Life in the Soil,” Jay Fuhrer, soil health specialist, Natural Resources Conservation Service, Bismarck, North Dakota;

> “How My Farm has Responded to Cover Crops and Crop Rotation,” Ray Ward, founder, Ward Laboratories;

> “Northeast Nebraska Farmer’s Perspective on Cover Crops,” Jeff Steffen, Crofton farmer;

> “How I Graze My Cropland Without Owning Livestock,” Scott Heinemann, Winside farmer;

> A farmer panel — Discussion with growers, landowners and consultants.

For more information on speakers, visit https://go.unl.edu/tmj5.

There is no fee to attend, but individuals must pre-register by 5 p.m. Feb. 8 to ensure meals and resource materials are available. Seating is limited. To register, call 402-624-8030, email cdunbar2@unl.edu or use the form at https://go.unl.edu/tmj5.

This year’s conference is sponsored by Nebraska Extension, the Nebraska Soybean Board, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resource Conservation Services, the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District and USDA Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education.