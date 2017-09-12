NEBRASKA CROP PRODUCTION REPORT

LINCOLN, Neb. September 12, 2017 – Based on September 1 conditions, Nebraska’s 2017 corn crop is forecast at a record 1.72 billion bushels, up 1 percent from last year’s production, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Area harvested for grain, at 9.50 million acres, is down 1 percent from a year ago. Average yield is forecast at 181 bushels per acre, up 3 bushels from last year.

Soybean production is forecast at a record 316 million bushels, up 1 percent from last year. Area for harvest, at 5.65 million acres, is up 10 percent from 2016. Yield is forecast at 56 bushels per acre, down 5 bushels from a year ago.

Sorghum for grain production of 10.3 million bushels is down 42 percent from a year ago. Area for harvest, at 110,000 acres, is down 37 percent from 2016. Yield is forecast at 94 bushels per acre, down 8 bushels from last year.

Sugarbeet production is forecast at 1.60 million tons, up 14 percent from 2016. Area for harvest, at 48,400 acres, is up 3 percent from last year. Record yield is forecast at 33.1 tons per acre, up 3.2 tons from a year ago.

Dry edible pea production is forecast at 728,000 cwt, up 4 percent from a year ago. Area for harvest, at 56,000 acres, is up 8 percent from 2016. Yield is forecast at 1,300 pounds per acre, down 40 pounds from last year.

