class="post-template-default single single-post postid-368432 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.6 vc_responsive"

Nebraska crop progress and condition report

BY NASS | February 26, 2019
Home News Crops
Nebraska crop progress and condition report

For the month of February 2019, topsoil moisture supplies rated 1 percent very short, 7 short, 77 adequate, and 15 surplus, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1 percent very short, 6 short, 83 adequate, and 10 surplus.

Field Crops Report: Winter wheat condition rated 1 percent very poor, 2 poor, 37 fair, 51 good, and 9 excellent.

The next monthly report (for March) will be issued March 25, 2019. Weekly reports will begin April 1st for the 2019 season.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments