Nebraska crop progress and condition report

For the month of February 2019, topsoil moisture supplies rated 1 percent very short, 7 short, 77 adequate, and 15 surplus, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 1 percent very short, 6 short, 83 adequate, and 10 surplus.

Field Crops Report: Winter wheat condition rated 1 percent very poor, 2 poor, 37 fair, 51 good, and 9 excellent.

The next monthly report (for March) will be issued March 25, 2019. Weekly reports will begin April 1st for the 2019 season.