Nebraska Crops Team takes third at Oklahoma Panhandle State University

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Intercollegiate Crops Judging Team competed in the Regional Crops Judging Contest on Feb. 10 at Oklahoma Panhandle State University and placed third in the four-year division against 15 other Midwest four-year and two-year institutions. This is the third time Nebraska placed in the top three since the contest began in 2013.

Designed to prepare students for a future career in agronomy, the contest provided a fun, competitive setting where awards were presented for team and individual achievements. Organized as a regional contest to prepare for the national contest hosted by North American Colleges and Teachers of Agriculture, students were tested on their knowledge of crop and weed identification, agronomic mathematics, general agronomic knowledge and a lab practical covering various agronomic concepts such as disease management and entomology.

Nebraska’s winning team includes agronomy senior Bryant Biskup, agronomy juniors Rodger Farr and Samantha Teten, and mechanized systems management senior Ian Fuchtman.

Adam Striegel, Doctor of Plant Health student and agronomy graduate research assistant serves as the Crops Judging Team coach. The team’s next contest will be at Kansas State University March 10.