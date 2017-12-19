NEBRASKA DECEMBER 1 POTATO STOCKS

LINCOLN, Neb. December 19, 2017 – Nebraska growers, dealers, and processors held 5.00 million cwt of potatoes in storage on December 1, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Current stocks represent 56 percent of the 2017 production.

Total stocks are defined as all potatoes on hand, regardless of use, including those that will be lost through future shrinkage and dumping.

Access the National publication for this release at:

http://usda.mannlib.cornell.edu/usda/nass/PotaStoc/2010s/2017/PotaStoc-12-19-2017.pdf

Find agricultural statistics for your county, State, and the Nation at www.nass.usda.gov