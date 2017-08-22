Nebraska Delegation to Focus on Farm Bill at Upcoming Listening Session

LINCOLN, NEB. – All five members of Nebraska’s congressional delegation will take part in an upcoming farm bill listening session hosted by several Nebraska agricultural organizations. The Nebraska Agriculture Farm Bill Listening Session will be held Friday, Sept. 1 at the Bosselman Center on the Nebraska State Fairgrounds in Grand Island, Neb. The event, which is open to the public, is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon (CDT), with remarks from members of the delegation and invited testimony preceding an audience question and answer session set to begin at 11:30 a.m. (CDT).

“Food security is national security. It’s the foundation of why we have farm bills,” said Steve Nelson, Nebraska Farm Bureau president, Aug. 22. “As discussions about the 2018 Farm Bill are underway, all of our organizations are very much looking forward to the opportunity to share thoughts on what has worked in the current farm bill and where improvements can be made to ensure a strong and viable safety net for agriculture into the future.”

Nebraska’s congressional delegation also shared statements on the importance of farm bill discussions:

“Agriculture is the economic engine of Nebraska – one in four jobs is related to production agriculture. It is critically important that Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers have the necessary tools and resources available to them so that they can continue to feed and fuel the world. I am looking forward to the robust discussion with our diverse agricultural industries at the Nebraska State Fair.”

Sen. Deb Fischer

“Nebraska’s agriculture community drives our state’s economy. We need to ensure that our agriculture policies work for Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers as hard as our producers work to feed the world. I’m proud to have a strong working partnership with these organizations on the most pressing agriculture issues facing our state.”

Sen. Ben Sasse

“In Nebraska, we understand the essential impact that agriculture has on America’s well-being. The farm bill process gives us the opportunity to evaluate our policy construct to ensure the vitality of production agriculture, important conservation initiatives, the expansion of the ag family – especially for young farmers and ranchers as well as new food models in urban communities – and food security for the vulnerable among us.”

Rep. Jeff Fortenberry

“Agriculture affects every Nebraskan either directly or indirectly. I look forward to hearing from our farmers and ranchers about what matters most so my congressional colleagues and I can pass an effective Farm Bill.”

Rep. Don Bacon

“As Congress prepares to draft a new farm bill, it is important to hear directly from Nebraska producers about their priorities for agriculture policy. At my recent listening sessions across the Third District, I have received great feedback on what producers feel is or isn’t working in the current farm bill. I am eager for this opportunity for the congressional delegation to come together at our state’s celebration of agriculture and discuss these issues with Nebraskans.”

Rep. Adrian Smith

The agricultural groups sponsoring the listening session include the:

Nebraska Cattlemen

Nebraska Corn Growers Association

Nebraska Dry Bean Growers Association

Nebraska Farm Bureau

Nebraska Pork Producers Association

Nebraska Grain Sorghum Producers Association

Nebraska Soybean Growers Association

Nebraska State Dairy Association

Nebraska Sugar Beet Growers Association

Nebraska Wheat Growers Association

Rural Radio Network

For more information, contact Jordan Dux at jordand@nefb.org or look for the Nebraska Agriculture Farm Bill Listening Session event on facebook.