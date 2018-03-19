Nebraska Dry Bean Commission announces openings

Notice is hereby given that the terms for four members of the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission will expire May 31, 2018. The members represent dry bean growers in Districts II, III and At-Large grower representative for Districts III and IV and an opening for a dry bean processor representative.

District II – includes Scotts Bluff County

District III – includes the counties of Banner, Kimball, Morrill, Cheyenne, Garden, Deuel

At-Large Grower Representative – includes the counties of Banner, Kimball, Morrill, Cheyenne, Garden, Deuel and all counties east of the Panhandle of Nebraska

Processor Representative – Nebraska has three Processor Representative (Note: Brian Kaman, Kelley Bean Company has indicated he will pursue re-appointment.) It is Commission policy that only one person from a company or grower cooperative may be on the Commission at one time. Applicants must reside within the State of Nebraska to be considered, company must have been in business in the State of Nebraska for at least three years.

Appointments to the board for Districts II, III and Processor Representative are made by the Governor. The At-Large Grower Representative is a board appointed position. Any candidate for appointment may place his or her name on the candidacy list by filing a petition with the Nebraska Dry Bean Commission.

Qualified candidates include those individuals who are citizens of Nebraska, are at least 21 years of age, have been actively engaged in growing dry edible beans in the State of Nebraska for the past three years and derive a substantial portion of their income from growing dry edible beans. A candidacy petition must carry the signature of at least 10 dry bean producers in the representative district. Any processor may place his or her name on the candidacy list for appointment by submitting an Executive Appointment application.

Petitions and Executive Appointment applications may be obtained by writing the Nebraska Dry Bean

Commission,(4502 Avenue I, Scottsbluff, NE 69361), by calling 308-632-1258 or e-mailing

dryediblebeans@nebraska.gov. All applications must be received by the Nebraska Dry Bean

Commission no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 12, 2018.