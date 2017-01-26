Nebraska Ethanol Board Elects Executive Committee

During the Nebraska Ethanol Board meeting Jan. 24, board members elected new executive committee officers for 2017.

Mike Thede, who farms near Palmer, Nebraska, and represents general farming, was elected chairman of the board. Jan tenBensel, who farms south of Cambridge, Nebraska, and represents wheat, was appointed vice chairman. Mark Ondracek, business manager for Steamfitters & Plumbers Local Union #464 and represents labor, maintains his seat as secretary.

Outgoing Chairman Paul Kenney, who farms near Kearney, Nebraska, and represents business, was recognized for his eight years of board service. He was recently elected to the University of Nebraska Board Of Regents. Kenney’s vacancy for the business seat will be filled with an appointment by Gov. Ricketts in the next month.

Members of the Nebraska Ethanol Board are appointed by the Governor to serve four year terms. The seven-member board includes four members actively engaged in farming (general farming, corn, wheat and sorghum), one member representing labor interests, one member representing petroleum marketers and one member representing business. The Board’s technical advisor serves as a non-voting member.

Nebraska Ethanol Board members include: Thede, chairman (Palmer, Neb.); tenBensel, vice chairman (Cambridge, Neb.); Ondracek, secretary (Omaha, Neb.); Galen Frenzen (Fullerton, Neb.); Randy Gard (Grand Island, Neb.); Tim Else (Belvidere, Neb.); and University of Nebraska-Lincoln Chemical Engineering Professor Hunter Flodman, who serves as the board’s technical advisor.