Nebraska Extension Cattle Producers Meeting Set at Culbertson

Red Willow County Extension will host a West Central Cattle Producers meeting starting at 5:30pm onWednesday, January 25, 2017 at the Hitchcock County Fairgrounds, Culbertson. The meeting agenda is focused on ways to improve profits and reduce costs for beef producers. Presenters will include extension educators from Nebraska Extension and Colorado State Extension. Pre-registration will be taken through Monday, January 23 by calling the Red Willow County Extension office, 308-345-3390.

Topics to be covered include beef cow supplementation strategy and costs, benchmarking production costs, methods to find areas for financial performance improvement, retained ownership considerations and a presentation about consumers and the beef industry. A light supper will be furnished during the evening. Registration for the meeting will be $10 through January 23 and $15 at the door.

To register for the January 25 Nebraska Extension meeting at Culbertson, call the Red Willow County Extension office at 308-345-3390. Pre-registration will be taken through January 23. For more information about the meeting call Robert Tigner, Nebraska Extension Educator at 308-345-3390 or email robert.tigner@unl.edu.