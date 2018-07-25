Nebraska Extension Clinic to focus on land management in the next decade

Lincoln, Neb., July 25, 2018 — Nebraska Extension’s upcoming workshop series, “Land Management for 2020 and Beyond,” will provide the latest information to operators, tenants and land owners to effectively manage land. The series will be held at five locations across Nebraska in August and September.

Nebraska Extension Educators Austin Duerfeldt, Jim Jansen and Allan Vyhnalek are teaming up to present on a variety of topics including ag finance and the real estate market; current trends in agricultural finance across Nebraska; negotiation skills needed to effectively manage land leases; current considerations on lease provisions; and strategic farmland succession and communications.

“Austin, Jim and I have put together an excellent set of topics and have completely re-written our land management curriculum for this set of workshops.” said Vyhnalek. “We encourage both landowners and farmers to attend to hear the same message about land management in the next decade. ”

The workshop series begins Aug. 13 in Hastings and will make stops in Albion, Hartington, the Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center near Mead and in Lincoln. For a complete listing of dates, locations and registration information, visit https://events.unl.edu/Succession/upcoming/.

Registration to attend the three-hour workshop is $15 per person or $25 per couple which will cover the program, refreshments and handouts. Registration is requested two days before the start of the scheduled meeting to ensure enough handouts for the program.

For more information or assistance, contact Vyhnalek at 402-472-1771 or avyhnalek2@unl.edu; or Jim Jansen, at 402-261-7572 or jjansen4@unl.edu.