Nebraska Extension compiles flood recovery resources

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska Extension has compiled information from a number of resources to aid people with flood recovery.

Extension has compiled a list of the state’s certified public health environmental laboratories where homeowners can obtain a water test kit. This information is available on Nebraska Extension’s flood resources website .

Food safety tips also are on the flood resources website. This includes guidelines to help people decide when to throw out food and how to disinfect food that can be saved.

Extension is also a resource for those wanting to help flood victims. The Eastern Nebraska Research and Extension Center near Mead and Haskell Ag Lab near Concord are serving as donation locations for hay and fencing materials. Those wishing to obtain the donated materials should contact the Nebraska Department of Agriculture.