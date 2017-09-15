Nebraska Extension to Launch Beef Webinar Series Targeting Feedyards

Nebraska Extension is offering a new way to get information on timely beef topics in a series of hosted webinars. The webinars will be on select Wednesdays for one hour, and will feature discussions from participants to determine educational needs on new topics, presentations by experts and updates on current activities.

The educational presentations will be recorded and posted at beef.unl.edu for use and viewing at later times.

The initial series will contain three webinars starting on Sept. 27 from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Other webinars will be held on Nov. 1 and Nov. 29.

The first webinar will cover vaccination timing for newly received calves with speaker Brian Vander Ley from the Great Plains Veterinary Educational Center. There will also be a discussion concerning animal health as higher risk cattle are in feedyards in the fall. The Nov. 1 webinar will feature Rick Koelsch, livestock environmental engineer at Nebraska, speaking on the value of manure and the positive attributes of using it as a soil amendment. During the Nov. 29 webinar, Galen Erickson, Nebraska Extension beef feedlot specialist, will review nutrition highlights from the 2018 Nebraska Beef Report.

To view the webinars online visit, https://nebraskaextension.zoom.us/s/751919398. To access the webinars using a telephone dial 408-638-0968 or 646-876-9923. The meeting id is 751-919-398.

For more information, contact Galen Erickson at 402-472-6402 or gerickson4@unl.edu.