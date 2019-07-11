Nebraska Extension to offer landlord-tenant cash rent workshops in July and August

Current and future landowners and tenants should make plans to attend one of six Landlord-Tenant Cash Rent Workshops hosted by Nebraska Extension this July and August. This workshop will cover current trends in cash rental rates and land values, lease provisions, crop and grazing land considerations, and current university crop budget information.

Nebraska Extension land specialists Allan Vyhnalek, Austin Duerfeldt, Glennis McClure, and Jim Jansen conduct research and outreach in land management, crop budgets, communications and negotiations. They will address common agricultural landlord and tenant questions: What does an equitable rental rate look like for my land? How do I manage a farmland lease? How could the lease be adjusted for recent flood damage? What should I expect for communications between the landlord and tenant? What are key pasture leasing considerations including stocking rates? Who is responsible for cedar tree removal from grazing land? What does it cost to raise crops on my ground?

“Landlords and tenants often face land management questions and decisions.” said Allan Vyhnalek, extension educator and workshop presenter. “Both may be concerned with equitable treatment and it can be difficult to keep up with the current trends. This workshop will provide participants with up-to-date information and discuss current issues to assist with decision making.”

Registration is 15 minutes prior to start time. The meeting registration cost is $15 per person or $25 per couple. Please register with the local county extension office at least 3 business days prior to the event. Registration will include refreshments and handouts.

For more information or to register, please contact the local county extension office, Allan Vyhnalek, extension educator, farm succession, at 402-472-1771 or avyhnalek2@unl.edu, or contact Jim Jansen, extension economist for eastern Nebraska at 402-261-7572 or jjansen4@unl.edu.

For more workshop information and cash rent resources, visit: https://agecon.unl.edu/landlord-tenant.

Dates and locations: