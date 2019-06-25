Nebraska Extension to offer record-keeping classes for farmers and ranchers

“Good Farmer to Great Manager” record-keeping classes will teach farmers and ranchers to keep accurate records for their operations. Nebraska Extension is offering the classes at three locations across the state in July.

“In this class, you will learn about what information you should have easily available as part of your farm or ranch records. When you have good records, everything from tax preparation, annual loan renewals, and financial analysis become much easier,” said Tina Barret, executive director of Nebraska Farm Business Inc. and course instructor. “More importantly, it will allow you to make financial management decisions that improve your business.”

Keeping good records is less about using a certain software and more about gathering and organizing information, according to Barret. The difference between a good farmer and a great manager often comes down to knowing the true financial position of a farm. Good records make it possible to track an operation’s true financial position. Inaccurate records can lead to misguided management decisions.

Class topics include: What are good records?; getting good tax records; moving to management records; and financial statements and ratios.

Dates and locations are:

Lincoln, July 18 – 19 at the Lancaster County Extension Office, 444 Cherrycreek Rd

Bridgeport, July 25 – 26 at the Prairie Winds Community Center, 428 N Main St

Grand Island, July 30 – 31 at the Hall County Extension Office, 3180 US-34

Each class will run from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. the first day, and 8 a.m. until noon the second day. The course fee is $50 per participant; class size is limited to 25 people per location. To register, visit https://wia.unl.edu/GFGM.

The class is hosted by Nebraska Extension and is inspired by Annie’s Project. Annie’s Project is supported by Farm Credit Services of America in Nebraska.