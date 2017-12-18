Nebraska Farm Bureau Names 2018 Leadership Academy Class

Ten farmers and ranchers from across Nebraska have been selected for Nebraska Farm Bureau’s 2018 Leadership Academy. The selected farmers and ranchers will begin a year-long program starting Jan. 25-26 at the Holiday Inn in Kearney.

“The goal of the Nebraska Farm Bureau Leadership Academy is to cultivate the talents and strengths of our members and connect their passion for agriculture to opportunities of service within the Farm Bureau organization. Great leaders have a clearly defined purpose; purpose fuels passion and work ethic. By developing leadership skills, academy members can develop their passions and positively impact their local communities and the state of Nebraska.” said Adam Peterson, facilitator of the 2018 Leadership Academy. Peterson works with Audrey Schipporeit, Farm Bureau’s director of generational engagement to help facilitate the program. Peterson also serves as the central regional director of membership for Nebraska Farm Bureau.

Academy members will participate in sessions focused on leadership skills, understanding the county, state, and national structure of the Farm Bureau organization including Farm Bureau’s grassroots network and policy work on agriculture issues. Also, the group will travel to Washington, D.C. in September, for visits with Nebraska’s Congressional delegation and federal agency representatives.

“We congratulate this group of diverse individuals and thank them for their willingness to step up out of their comfort zone to learn more about how they can influence their community, state, and world for the better,” said Schipporeit.

The 2018 Nebraska Farm Bureau Leadership Academy members are:

Desarae Catlett, a member of the Thomas County Farm Bureau, lives in Thedford. She graduated from the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Agronomy and Ag Business in 2016. She is continuing her online education at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln in Applied Science.

Olivia Derr is a Buffalo County Farm Bureau member and received her Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work from the University of Nebraska Kearney. Derr grew up in rural Nebraska and has a passion for agriculture. She works at the Buffalo County Extension office where she works with elementary schools on agriculture related activities to teach children about agriculture and 4-H.

Wayne Frederick is a Holt County Farm Bureau member. He attended college and continues to ranch on his family’s cow/calf operation near Amelia.

Melissa Haack is a member of the Kearney/Franklin County Farm Bureau. She received her Bachelor’s Degree from Doane College and continued with graduate studies at Sam Houston State University in Texas. She works with her husband and five children on their small cow/calf operation near Upland.

Kay Kaup is a Holt County Farm Bureau member. Kaup ranches with her husband and three children near Stuart.

Lindsay Klug is a member of the Platte County Farm Bureau. Klug attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and received a degree in Animal Science. Klug resides in Columbus, with her husband, who works at his family’s feedlot/farm operation.

Margie McDowell is a member of the Custer County Farm Bureau. She is a self-employed business owner as well as land owner. She manages a heavy construction company as well as a small farm consisting of grass and irrigated ground near Arnold.

Andra Smith, a member of Blaine County Farm Bureau, works on a ranch with her husband and his family near Elsmere. She attended the University of Nebraska–Kearney where she received a degree in Family Studies.

Justin Stockall is a member of Custer County Farm Bureau. Stockall graduated from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln and has moved back to manage the family farm. His family has been farming and ranching for 100 years in Custer County near Arnold.

Schuyler Tome, a member of the Seward County Farm Bureau, is a sixth-generation farmer and is very proud of his diverse farm near Waco.

