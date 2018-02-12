Nebraska Farm Custom Rate Survey Participants Requested

Nebraska custom operators who would like to participate in the 2018 Nebraska Farm Custom Rate Survey are invited to submit their contact information by February 15, 2018 in order to receive the survey via email.

Every other year the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Department of Agricultural Economics surveys farmers and ranchers regarding rates they charge for custom operations.

Part one of the survey asks about spring and summer operations such as tillage, planting and haying. The second part surveys operators providing machine hire services typically done in the fall, including grain harvest, hauling, cutting ensilage, hauling livestock and other miscellaneous operations. Results for the 2018 survey will be published mid-2018.

Custom operators who would like be a part of the survey should visit http://farm.unl.edu/customrates or send their contact information to Glennis McClure at gmcclure3@unl.edu or via mail to the Department of Agricultural Economics, P.O. Box 830922, Lincoln, NE 68583-0922. The deadline is February 15.

The Nebraska Farm Custom Rates Survey report is one of Nebraska Extension’s most-requested publications. Many Nebraska farmers and ranchers inquire about prevailing rates paid for certain kinds of custom farm machine operations. The 2016 report is available online at http://farm.unl.edu/customrates.

For more information, contact Glennis McClure, farm and ranch management analyst in the Department of Agricultural Economics at 402-472-0661 or gmcclure3@unl.edu.