Nebraska farm real estate value increases, cash rents decrease

Nebraska’s farm real estate value increased from 2018 while cash rents paid to landlords decreased according to USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.

Farm real estate value for 2019, a measurement of the value of all land and buildings on farms, averaged $2,850 per acre, up $100 per acre, or 4 percent, from last year.

Cropland value increased slightly from last year to $4,390 per acre. Dryland cropland value averaged $3,490 per acre, $60 higher than last year. Irrigated cropland value averaged $5,850 per acre, $80 below a year ago. Pastureland, at $1,050 per acre, was $75 higher than the previous year.

Cash rents paid to landlords in 2019 for cropland decreased from last year. Irrigated cropland rent averaged $237 per acre, $1 below last year. Dryland cropland rent averaged $144 per acre, $6 lower than a year earlier. Pasture rented for cash averaged $24.50 per acre, $2 above the previous year.

County level averages of 2019 cash rents paid to landlords will be released on September 10, 2019