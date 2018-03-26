class="post-template-default single single-post postid-299591 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Nebraska farmers encouraged to respond to USDA census

BY AP | March 26, 2018
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska farmers and ranchers still have time to respond to the Agriculture Department’s annual Census that will help shape farm policy.

The USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service is collecting the information. So far, only about 46 percent of the questionaires that were sent out in December have been returned.

Dean Groskurth with the Agriculture Department says it’s important to gather the most complete data possible in this census because the data influences important decisions on policy, disaster relief and insurance programs.

More information about this effort is available online at www.agcensus.usda.gov .

© 2018 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Comments