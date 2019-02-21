Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board Announces New Executive Director

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board, together with the Nebraska Sorghum Producers Association (NeSPA), welcome Nate Blum as Executive Director. Blum is a Nebraska native, an alumnus of the University of Nebraska Lincoln, and a graduate of the Nebraska LEAD Program. Blum previously specialized in agricultural policy and outreach, serving Congressman Jeff Fortenberry in Nebraska’s First Congressional District.

“It is a privilege to serve Nebraska sorghum growers.” Blum said, “Agriculture is the backbone of our economy. Grain sorghum is a versatile crop that is both heat and drought-tolerant. This ancient grain is utilized in myriad applications and offers producers the benefits of increased crop diversity, reduced production costs, and contributes to improved soil health. I am excited to work to promote, educate, and advocate on behalf of hard-working farm families across our great state.”

The Nebraska Sorghum Producers and the Nebraska Grain Sorghum Board commend retiring Executive Director, Ms. Barbara Kliment, on her 38 years of meritorious service to the Board. As Executive Director, Ms. Kliment oversaw the agency from the outset through today. Her diligence and expertise have contributed greatly to the success of the organization.