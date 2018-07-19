Nebraska Grazing Conference is Aug. 6-8 in Kearney

Lincoln, Nebraska, July 19, 2018 – Beginning and experienced graziers, land managers, policymakers and those concerned with the utilization and conservation of grazing lands are encouraged to register for the 18th annual Nebraska Grazing Conference Aug. 6-8 at the Kearney Ramada Inn, 301 Second Ave. The conference will highlight information on grazing livestock systems and their impact on lands.

This year’s conference features more opportunities for producers to share their insights and experience on a range of topics, including keeping farms in the family, mixed-species grazing, and grazing lands and wildlife.

Daren Redfearn, chair of the conference planning committee, said some of the changes to this year’s conference are significant but are based on comments and suggestions from previous conference attendees.

“We hope that these changes provide additional learning and engagement opportunities for conference participants,” Redfearn said.

New to this year’s conference is a complimentary half-day field tour focused on monitoring. Chartered buses will depart the Ramada Inn for the tour site, where attendees will hear Christine Su, CEO of PastureMap, speak on field applications of pasture and ecological monitoring. Producers utilizing monitoring will also share their experiences.

Ron Hanson, agribusiness professor emeritus at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln, will moderate a producer panel on the generational transfer of farms and ranches. Homer Buell of Shovel Dot Ranch will reflect on conference insights and their relevance to producers. The schedule also will allow time for networking and visiting exhibit booths featuring new services and products.

To register, visit https://grassland.unl.edu/2018-ngc. For assistance with registration, call 402-472-8747.

The Nebraska Grazing Conference is hosted by the university’s Center for Grassland Studies.