NEBRASKA HOG INVENTORY DOWN 4 PERCENT-KANSAS DOWN SLIGHTLY

LINCOLN, Neb.- Nebraska inventory of all hogs and pigs on September 1, 2017, was 3.45 million head, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. This was down 4 percent from September 1, 2016, but up 1 percent from June 1, 2017.

Breeding hog inventory, at 410,000 head, was down 2 percent from September 1, 2016, and down 2 percent from last quarter. Market hog inventory, at 3.04 million head, was down 4 percent from last year, but up 2 percent from last quarter.

The June – August 2017 Nebraska pig crop, at 2.21 million head, was up 5 percent from 2016.

Sows farrowed during the period totaled 190,000 head, up 3 percent from last year. The average pigs saved per litter was a record high 11.65 for the June – August period, compared to 11.35 last year.

Nebraska hog producers intend to farrow 185,000 sows during the September – November 2017 quarter, up 3 percent from the actual farrowings during the same period a year ago.

Intended farrowings for December 2017 – February 2018 quarter are 180,000 sows, unchanged from the actual farrowings during the same period the previous year.

Kansas inventory of all hogs and pigs on September 1, 2017, was 2.00 million head, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural

Statistics Service. This was down slightly from September 1, 2016, but up 2 percent from June 1, 2017.

Breeding hog inventory, at 165,000 head, was down 8 percent from September 1, 2016, but up 3 percent from last quarter. Market hog inventory, at 1.84 million head, was up slightly from last year, and up 2 percent from last quarter.

The June – August 2017 Kansas pig crop, at 901,000 head, was down 4 percent from 2016.

Sows farrowed during the period totaled 85,000 head, down 4 percent from last year. The average pigs saved per litter was a record high 10.60 for the June – August period, compared to

10.50 last year.

Kansas hog producers intend to farrow 83,000 sows during the September – November 2017 quarter, up 1 percent from the actual farrowings during the same period a year ago. Intended farrowings for December 2017 – February 2018 quarter are 84,000 sows, up 6 percent from the actual farrowings during the same period the previous year.

Access the National publication for this release at:

http://usda.mannlib.cornell.edu/usda/nass/HogsPigs//2010s/2017/HogsPigs-09-28-2017.pdf

Access the National Hog Executive Briefing at:

http://www.nass.usda.gov/Newsroom/Executive_Briefings/2017/09_28_2017.pdf

